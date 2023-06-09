BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man from was arrested in Bloomington after grabbing women’s butts, according to court documents.

Silas Mcfarland, of Paragon, was charged with Sexual Battery, a Level 6 Felony; and Battery, a Class B Misdemeanor.

On June 5, Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Basswood Circle at approximately 6:10 p.m. on a report of a sexual assault in progress. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a female victim who said that the man ran off.

On June 6, Mcfarland attempted to attack another female in the same location. However, officers were surveilling the area, witnessed the attempted assault, and placed Mcfarland into cusody.

Mcfarland, 19, is being held in the Monroe County Jail.