MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — A Walton man was arrested Friday after leading police on a chase around Miami County.

Ryan M. Oldaker, 42, was arrested for:

Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

According to the Indiana State Police, around 4:15 p.m., troopers were patrolling the area near County Road 300 South. Officers attempted to stop a 1996 Dodge Truck at a nearby residence after observing the driver had active felony warrants.

The driver, later identified as Oldaker, fled through the yard of the residence and traveled southbound on Wallick Rd. for approximately two miles until turning west onto County Road 500 South.

After the pursuit, officers booked Oldaker in the Miami County Jail. During a search of his vehicle, officers found multiple drugs.

This is an active investigation. Information will be updated as it becomes available.