COLUMBUS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested on drug dealing and weapon charges after officers found approximately half a pound of methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with two firearms during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
Jedidiah Van Fossen, 43, was arrested for the following charges:
- Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony;
- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Fentanyl, a Level 2 Felony;
- Unlawful Possession of a Handgun;
- Possession of Marijuana.
According to the Columbus Police Department, patrol officers stopped a car around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 65 near the 71.5-mile marker. For backup, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene with a K9. The service dog alerted the officers of the smell of drugs in the car.
The CPD officers then checked the vehicle and located the following:
- more than a half pound of suspected methamphetamine;
- more than an ounce of suspected fentanyl;
- a loaded Taurus revolver;
- a 12 gauge shotgun;
- an operational digital scale with residue that field tested presumptively positive as both methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Officers transported Van Fossen to the Bartholomew County Jail.