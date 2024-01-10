COLUMBUS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested on drug dealing and weapon charges after officers found approximately half a pound of methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with two firearms during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Jedidiah Van Fossen, 43, was arrested for the following charges:

Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony;

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Fentanyl, a Level 2 Felony;

Unlawful Possession of a Handgun;

Possession of Marijuana.

According to the Columbus Police Department, patrol officers stopped a car around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 65 near the 71.5-mile marker. For backup, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene with a K9. The service dog alerted the officers of the smell of drugs in the car.

The CPD officers then checked the vehicle and located the following:

more than a half pound of suspected methamphetamine;

more than an ounce of suspected fentanyl;

a loaded Taurus revolver;

a 12 gauge shotgun;

an operational digital scale with residue that field tested presumptively positive as both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Officers transported Van Fossen to the Bartholomew County Jail.