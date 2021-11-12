Man arrested after crashing through Indiana State Prison gate

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — State police say a motorist who crashed through the Indiana State Prison’s main gate has been been charged with drunken driving and criminal trespass.

Sixty-two-year-old Robert D. Merriman of Winamac was arrested Tuesday after police say he drove a pickup truck through the gate at the prison, located in Michigan City about 40 miles west of South Bend.

Police say Merriman was found to have a blood-alcohol content of .14%, or nearly twice the state’s limit of .08% for drivers.

He has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering others and criminal trespass.