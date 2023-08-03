BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. –The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kentucky man Tuesday accused of kicking in a door of a residence.

Charles Mullins, 67, is facing battery and residential entry charges.

On July 31, deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance call in the 6300 block of S 250 E.

The homeowner told deputies that Mullins was attempting to kick in the door of his residence. Mullins fled the scene after a physical confrontation with the residents. Deputies attempted to locate the suspect but were unable to find him.

Investigators said the homeowners saw Mullins walking along State Road 7 the next day and called the sheriff’s office. Deputies located Mullins and took him into custody.

Mullins remains in custody on a $12,250 bond.