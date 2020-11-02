Man arrested after alleged assault at Mulberry polling location

MULBERRY, Ind. — Clinton County police arrested a Frankfort man Saturday after an alleged assault against workers at a polling location.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a voting center in Mulberry on a reported disturbance.

Police said a man had entered the polling location wanting to vote, but did not have the required identification and was turned away by poll workers.

The man began to walking around the inside of the building where voting machines were, and was again asked to leave.

Authorities said after several attempts were made to get him to leave, he began striking two of the workers.

Douglas Earl, 48, of Frankfort was arrested for battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly conduct, and formal charges are pending from the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.