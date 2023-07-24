MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A man was airlifted with serious injuries after a collision involving two dump trucks in Madison County Monday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a serious crash around 9 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 38 and State Road 13 near Lapel.

MCSD said two dump trucks were traveling west on State Road 38 when they began to slow down as they approached a stop sign at State Road 13.

As the first dump truck, operated by 59-year-old David Gardner of Anderson, began to slow down, it was reportedly rear-ended by a second dump truck that was being driven by Brandon Behr, 52, of Fairmount.

Courtesy of Madison County Sheriff’s Department

The South Madison Fire Territory brought Gardner to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment. He sustained minor injuries. Beher had to be airlifted and transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for serious injuries.

The Lapel Police Department, Indiana State Police, Lapel Stony Creek Fire Territory and the Madison County Emergency Management all contributed to the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.