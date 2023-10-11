MARION, Ind. — Grant County Sheriff Deputies say that they have arrested a man accused of striking a child riding a bike early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash, causing severe injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the child was struck while riding his bicycle in the 2700 block of W. 38th Street in Marion around 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle then fled the area without rendering aid or calling police.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

The sheriff’s department said the child routinely rides his bicycle 1.4 miles in the morning to catch his school bus.

Evidence collected from the scene includes a black General Motors side mirror with black duct tape. That led to the arrest of 49-year-old Jimmy E. Roll. He was arrested and held on a $20,000 bond on charges of accident-causing injuries and failure to stop after an accident.