DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — An 18-year-old man is facing a theft of a firearm charge after being accused of stealing a gun from his grandfather.

An officer from the Muncie Police Department responded to a residence Monday evening after receiving a call regarding stolen firearms.

When the officer talked to the grandfather, he accused his grandson — later identified as Gannon M. Franklin — and another person of stealing his firearms.

Court documents revealed that Franklin admitted to talking to a friend about stealing the firearms after the grandfather accused him of stealing something.

Gannon also told investigators that he and his friend wrapped and placed the handguns in a backpack. They also wrapped the shotguns and another long gun in blankets and clothes.

According to court documents, Gannon told investigators that he believed the friend sold the firearms before he made an unsuccessful attempt to get them back.