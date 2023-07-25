INDIANAPOLIS — A man accused of running over his brother during an argument on Indy’s northwest side Saturday night has been arrested.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Saturday, July 22 near 41st Street and Sunshine Avenue when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers received reports that a hit-and-run accident had occurred.

Court records say officers discovered an unconscious man after arriving on the scene. This man, identified as Randy Hickman, had sustained several lacerations to his leg. The victim was subsequently transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Officers proceeded to interview two witnesses who told them that a driver in a gold Chrysler PT Cruiser had allegedly struck Hickman on purpose and sped off.

It was later determined that the vehicle was registered to the victim’s brother, Ronald Hickman.

Court records indicate that officers observed blood on the victim’s clothing and on the road at 41st Street and Sunshine Avenue. Officers also discovered a Dollar General bag containing multiple beer cans.

One of the witnesses told police that they observed two men exit a gold Chrysler near the corner of 41st Street and Sunshine Avenue. The witness claimed that one of the men was wearing a blue shirt and the other was in a gray t-shirt.

The individual wearing the blue shirt allegedly threw a plastic cup at the gold Chrysler. The driver of the Chrysler responded by accelerating and allegedly running over the victim using the front and rear passenger wheels. The witness observed the male in the gray shirt walk back to the vehicle before it fled the scene.

The victim reportedly told officers that his brother Ronald was the person who had run over him. Court records noted that Randy was unable to provide any further information as he was in serious condition at the time.

Randy suffered a total of 13 broken ribs, a broken pelvis, a broken right ankle, a broken right femur, and a broken right tibia. The victim also had a large laceration visible on his stomach and an injury to his right eye.

Detectives reviewed nearby surveillance cameras belonging to neighbors on Sunshine Avenue. The video supported the statements the witnesses provided to officers, according to court records.

Court records indicate that one homeowner’s camera showed a gold Chrysler PT Cruiser in the westbound direction on 41st Street. The surveillance showed an “object in the roadway, believed to be the victim, and a heavyset male wearing a gray t-shirt was walking back to the PT Cruiser.”

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing all available evidence, police later found Ronald on the east side and brought him into custody for questioning over the incident.

After police stopped Ronald, they processed the Chrysler that was allegedly involved in the incident. Court documents say that officers found blood next to the passenger wheel well and broken pieces of rusted metal with gold paint. These pieces matched the rusted metal pieces found at the scene.

Ronald reportedly told officers that he was with his brother Randy and a friend when the two brothers started arguing. Ronald said he proceeded to drive Randy to their mother’s house on Sunshine Avenue. It was during this drive that Ronald stopped the car at the corner of 41st Street and Sunshine Avenue. Randy then threw an object at the car and the situation allegedly escalated from there.

Court records say that Ronald initially claimed that the collision was an accident and that “his brother ran out in front of him and then struck him.”

Court documents also indicate multiple times that Ronald never called for the ambulance or family members to check on Randy after he was struck.

Ronald allegedly admitted to running over Randy and was arrested for aggravated battery, battery causing serious bodily injury, and failure to stop with serious bodily injury.