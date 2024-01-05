INDIANAPOLIS — After nearly four years of delays, an Indianapolis man accused of murdering IMPD officer Breann Leath is finally set to go to trial.

Before the case against Elliahs Dorsey goes before a jury next month, the suspect’s attorneys are fighting to exclude the testimony of one expert witness who claims the accused killer is not insane as the defense claims.

In April 2020, while responding to a domestic disturbance call at an east side apartment complex, IMPD officer Breann Leath was shot and killed.

A provided image of Breann Leath.

Her family has had to wait nearly four years for her accused killer to go to trial.

“The fact that we are finally going to get some justice for her, I’m looking forward to the weight being lifted off,” said Leath’s mother Jennifer Leath.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Elliahs Dorsey.

While the defense claims he was insane at the time of the killing, one doctor who evaluated Dorsey disagreed with the insanity defense.

“She determined that she thought you were sane, but she also thought you were suffering from a psychosis,” said Judge Mark Stoner.

According to the motion to exclude the expert testimony, Dorsey’s attorney says the doctor in dispute believes the accused killer may have been under the influence of synthetic marijuana on the day of the murder, which the defense claims there is no evidence to support.

“If it’s not based on any evidence and it’s not, then our opinion is it’s speculation and an expert can’t base an opinion on speculation alone,” said Defense Attorney Ray Casanova.

Judge Stoner has not yet ruled if the doctor’s opinion will be shown to the jury as the prosecutors requested.

“Their issue is not the reliability of the testimony. Their issue is that they don’t like the conclusion that she reached,” said Prosecuting Attorney Robert Beatson. “She’s clearly qualified. They just aren’t a fan of her answer.”

Outside the courtroom Leath’s family, friends and fellow officers prayed for justice when they come back to court for the long-awaited trial next month.

“I don’t think that he’s crazy. I think he knew what he was doing and made a poor decision and this is his way of not being held accountable,” said Leath.

Dorsey’s trial is set to begin Feb. 12th and is expected to last about three weeks.