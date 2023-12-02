INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was shot in the head Friday night on Indy’s near east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the corner of Commerce and Brookside Avenue on the near northeast side. When officers arrived, they locate male with a gunshot wound to his head. He was “awake and breathing,” according to police.

Police believe the male was actually shot at Dubarry Park on East 35th Street.

Not much is known about what led up to the shooting, but officers did find a bag of marijuana at the scene.