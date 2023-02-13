INDIANAPOLIS — A male victim is in “extremely” critical condition after being shot in Indy.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Monday to the 3000 block of Shellbark Drive for a person shot. This is near the intersection of E. 30th Street and N. German Church Road on the far east side.

Initially, IMPD said that a male shooting victim was found awake and breathing with an unknown condition. On scene, police said that the victim was in “extremely critical condition” but could not confirm his age.

