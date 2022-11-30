INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a roadway early Wednesday morning on Indy’s east side.

Police were called to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive around 2 a.m. for a “person down.”

When officers arrived, they located a man unresponsive near the road. Police say he had injuries from an apparent gunshot sound.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say they recieved several reports for shots fired earlier in the night, but found nothing originally.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.