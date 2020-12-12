Majority of Marion County school districts to remain virtual at start of spring semester

INDIANAPOLIS — While Marion County Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine announced that schools can return to in-person learning beginning January 4, many districts we spoke to said they are not committing to that date.

Of the 10 larger Marion County school districts, only two plan to return the first week of January. One plans to return the following week. Four have not changed their plans and three remain undecided.

The map below shows each of the school district’s planned reopening date along with a statement by the school districts.

We also reached out to several private schools in the area. Of those we have spoken to, all remain undecided. The Archdiocese of Indianapolis sent a statement saying they will decide on a school-to-school basis unless there is a health order that requires every school to follow a specific plan.