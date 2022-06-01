GREENWOOD, Ind. — The first portion of I-69 Finish Line Project road is now open for drivers in Marion County.

Wednesday morning, commuters traveled over the new elevated southbound State Road 37 that passes over County Line Rd., the dividing point between Indianapolis and Greenwood.

”Now all of our highway is going to be elevated which people will see after so many years coming,” said INDOT spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer.

As exciting as this is for frequent travelers of what will eventually be I-69, there is more construction closures coming soon.

On Sunday, a small portion of County Line Rd. and Bluff Rd. to the East of SR 37 will close down. INDOT crews will work to move County Line Rd. north to connect it with a roundabout that will direct drivers under what will be the new I-69 bridges.

”It’s hard because there is no way to get off here on county line so we have to drive all the way down the fairview and back down and that’s not convenient right now,” said Heidi Epperson, who lives south down Bluff Rd. with her Husband, Connor, and their son.

With County Line Rd. closing just east of SR37, drivers will not have access to NB SR37 from County Line Rd. They will either have to get on or off of 37 at Fairview Rd. to the south or Southport Rd. to the North.

It’s an issue close to home for Heidi and her family. The Eppersons live close enough to County Line Rd. the construction noise makes it to their living room.

”All you can hear is the machines at night,” said Connor Epperson.

County Line and Bluff roads are expected to be closed for two months. Once the roundabout there is done, Heidi said they are looking forward to the traffic relief it’ll bring.

”The whole County Line right here is completely backed up to Railroad Rd. everyday,” she said.

With more lane adjustments to come on State Road 37, other drivers we talked to were worried about the impacts of commuters.

”You see a lot of people driving stupid still and you’re doing a lot of the rerouting of the roads and stuff like that,” said Brett Gilliam, he has lived in the area for decades.

Gilliam has to head north from Greenwood into Indianapolis for work all the time, now he’s going to have to find the best way to get around the congestion.

”Now I’m going to have to find an alternate route to get there so I’m going to have to leave earlier,” Gilliam said.

For those driving through this stretch, Cramer wants to remind people – it’s going to take time for your GPS to adjust.

”It’s going to take a few days to understand the access points and which ones have just closed so definitely just be aware,” Cramer said.

A potential saving grace for some of the congestion created by the closures, a new portion of Bluffdale Rd. will connect the new roundabout to the west of SR 37 to Fairview Rd. Cramer and INDOT said this should ease the congestion in the area.

”That’ll be done about mid to late June,” Cramer said. “The west side will actually be a great way to avoid congestion that will be going on.”

As road conditions change, Cramer said people need to pay attention as they drive through the area.