Major announcement slated for the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

Benjamin Harrison served as the 23rd President of the United States from 1889-1893.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday morning, Mayor Joe Hogsett, First Lady Janet Holcomb and other leaders will be at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site for a major announcement.

Governor Eric Holcomb was supposed to attend but will no longer be there due to the session running late at the statehouse.

We’re told this announcement is about increasing visibility of the site so that Hoosiers and visitors know the historic landmark is here.

“We’re right here in the heart of downtown on Delaware. There are about 17,000 cars a day that drive up Delaware Street everyday and may not be aware of what they’re seeing,” explained Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site CEO Charles Hyde.

The 16-room home was built in the 1870s for less than $25,000. Except for the time Benjamin Harrison served as a United States senator and his time as President of the United States, he lived at the home for the rest of his life.

Today, the site operates museum with various exhibits. The site also hosts theater performances and is used at a polling place for elections.

Today’s announcement is set for 10:30 a.m.