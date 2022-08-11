ANDERSON, Ind. — As the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office weighs seeking the death penalty against the man accused of killing Officer Noah Shahnavaz, it is asking for additional funding from the county council.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings confirms that he is requesting an additional $50,000 for the 2023 budget in anticipation of filing the death penalty against Carl Roy Webb Boards II. Boards is charged with murder in the July 31 shooting death of Shahnavaz during a traffic stop.

The Herald Bulletin reports the last time a death penalty case took place in Madison County was in 2005. That case cost $300,000. Cummings told members of the Madison County Council that a death penalty case could cost up to $400,000.

That case involved Frederick Baer, who was convicted of killing 26-year-old Cory Clark and her 4-year-old daughter Jenna at their rural Madison County home near Lapel, about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The case was overturned by the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, saying Baer had ineffective legal counsel during his trial. The panel sent the case back to a Madison County court for a new sentencing hearing.

Chief public defender Byran Williams says part of the expense is that they would need to be represented by two attorneys that are death penalty certified. There are currently no attorneys in the county that have that certification.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Boards with murder, two counts of resisting law enforcement, and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm. The prosecutor’s office also filed a habitual offender enhancement and felony firearm enhancement.

As it stands, the office is seeking a sentence of life imprisonment without parole. The office will talk to Shahnavaz’s family before deciding whether to seek the death penalty.