Madison County officials investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 11-month-old girl

ELWOOD, Ind. — Authorities in Madison County are investigating the death of an 11-month-old girl from Elwood.

The Madison County Coroner confirmed Emmarie Pablo died early afternoon Tuesday after being brought to the emergency room at St. Vincent Mercy by her mother.

Officials said Pablo was unresponsive and not breathing when she arrived.

Pablo was pronounced dead at 12:36 p.m.

The Madison County Coroner said Pablo’s death was “suspicious” and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Authorities said that the child’s death is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the police department.

Elwood officials also confirmed that investigators spent several hours at Pablo’s home on the 2000 block of Main St. after her death on Tuesday.