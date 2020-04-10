Madison County nursing home continues to see more COVID-19 deaths

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — What was the Indiana State Department of Health’s worst-case scenario is, unfortunately, becoming a reality as two dozen residents of a nursing home caught up in a rampant outbreak of COVID-19 have now died.

The ISDH made the announcement Friday during the daily COVID-19 breifing. The virus has now killed 24 residents of the Bethany Point Health Campus in Anderson.

Of those who died, 16 tested positive for COVID-19 and 8 were displaying symptoms compatible with the disease.

“This is a tragedy for the families. It’s a tragedy for the healthcare staff that grew close to these residents. It’s a tragedy for our entire state. And that is why we continue to expand our strike teams and send them into long-term care facilities all across the state.” Dr. Kristina Box, State Health Commissioner

CBS4 previously reported the facility said it is taking every precaution to sanitize the facility and exhibit extensive measures of social distancing with its residents. All of their employees are being issued personal protective equipment.

Across the country, nursing homes have been in lockdown for weeks to protect their residents from the virus. However, there has been a wave of deadly outbreaks that show that there is a gap.

The Associated Press reports the outbreaks highlight the biggest gap: Screenings of doctors, nurses, aides and other workers do not involve actual testing but the taking of temperatures or asking health questions that still allow infected, asymptomatic people to slip through.

A March 13 order from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says nursing homes should immediately halt visitors and nonessential workers, cancel communal dining and group activities, and actively screen residents and staff for fever and respiratory symptoms.

But the order did not mandate regular testing of staffers, which nursing home providers and advocates say is not possible or practical because of the limited availability of tests and delays in getting results.

The Associated Press reports for relatives of those in nursing homes, the visit ban has literally put them on the outside looking in, communicating with parents and grandparents through windows or by smartphones. Their greatest fear is that their loved ones will be left to die alone.