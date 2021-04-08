Madison County crash kills 1, sends 1 to hospital

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A single vehicle crash in Madison County killed one and sent another person to the hospital on Thursday.

At 2:24 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was sent to the area of County Road 300 North just east of of the intersection of County Road 500 West.

Investigators say a Honda Accord was traveling west on 300 North when it left the road and hit a tree. The impact of the crash uprooted the tree.

Police say the driver was killed, and the passenger was taken to a local hospital.

Madison County EMA, Frankton Fire Department, and Anderson Fire Department all assisted in responding to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.