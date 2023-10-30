INDIANAPOLIS — Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are making a stop in central Indiana on their joint co-headlining tour.

Both bands will perform as part of “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour on Sept. 14, 2024, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville with special guests, The Outlaws.

The artist pre-sale begins on at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will be available until 10 p.m. on Thursday. The public on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday. For tickets and select VIP packages, visit here.

The tour will kick off in Savannah, GA, in March,