Lynn residents asked to stay inside as Randolph County deputies respond to shots fired calls

(File/Getty)

UPDATE: The Randolph County EMA released an update at 7 a.m. saying the situation “has been resolved.”

LYNN, Ind. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has asked people living near one Lynn home to stay inside as they respond to a shots fired call.

Sometime after 2 a.m., police received calls of someone firing shots in the 300 block of N. Franklin Court.

Deputies said the suspected shooter is inside a home in the area, and they are attempting to communicate with him.

They are asking people to stay inside their homes as they conduct the investigation.

At this point, it’s believed no one has been hurt.

