Lucky Dog! Pooch trapped in crevice 5 days rescued, unharmed

In this photo provided by New York State Parks on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, Ulster County SPCA Executive Director Gina Carbonari, right, and SPCA Supervisor Chris West, left, check a rescued a 12-year-old dog named Liza, found trapped after five days deep inside the narrow, rocky crevice at Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Kerhonkson, N.Y. A dog trapped for five days deep inside a narrow, rocky crevice at a state park north of New York City was rescued unharmed — though it was hungry and thirsty, parks officials said Wednesday. (New York State Parks via AP)

KERHONKSON, N.Y. (AP) — A dog trapped for five days deep inside a narrow, rocky crevice at a state park north of New York City was rescued unharmed.

State parks officials say while the 12-year-old dog, Liza, went days without food or water at the Minnewaska State Park Preserve, it was observed licking the damp walls of the crevice before a rescuer was finally able to shimmy in close on Tuesday.

A local woman was hiking with the dog Thursday when it fell out of sight into the crevice. Park staffers were unable to get into the crevice initially to help the dog