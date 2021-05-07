Lucas Oil Raceway welcomes back ‘Slamology’ music and auto festival

INDIANAPOLIS–The return of the Slamology automotive and music festival at Lucas Oil Raceway was announced Friday.

The 18th annual festival automotive event is set to run Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Presented by Gauge Magazine and Orion Car Audio, and co-sponsored by Sky High Car Audio, organizers said this highly anticipated gathering for the whole family highlights is the latest and greatest in customizing vehicles and car audio.

“This year more than ever, we are excited to bring our annual event back to Lucas Oil Raceway,” says Slamology Founder Donnie Babb. “With a little bit of something for everyone, SLAMOLOGY is a fan-favorite for a reason. We can’t wait for this to be our best event yet.”

Attracting more than 2,000 custom vehicles, Slamology offers exciting automotive contests, live music, vendors and more.

Spectator tickets will be available at the main gate. Saturday and Sunday tickets are $10 and the Weekend Event Pass is $15. Parking onsite is $5 and free parking tickets are available for download at Slamology.com.

Vehicle registration is $50 / $70 day-of starting on Friday, June 11 from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m., includes custom vehicle and two weekend passes, and additional passenger passes for $10. Registration or credential pickup on Friday is the only way to get a Speed Pass for Saturday.

Pre-Registration for custom car and car audio vehicles is open now at S lamology.com .

2021 Special Features and Highights:

Kicker Car Audio presents The Largest Car Stereo Sound Off in The World

Huge Car Show and Shine Presented by B2 Audio featuring more than 1000 custom vehicles.

Full Tilt Audio Demo Session

Lowest Vehicle Limbo Contest

Indiana Music Festival on the Main Stage featuring country, metal, rock, electronic, funk & old school.

RNL Suspension Flying High Hydraulic Demo

Bikini Contest

Davis Brothers Designs Big Rig Roundup Semi Show (custom Semi’s)

Steel Rod Tattoo of Indianapolis Tattoo Contest

Family fun zone

Great food vendors

Huge vendor midway

Awesome trophies