Lucas Oil glass barrier broken as fan celebrates touchdown during CFP Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS — An excited fan led to a glass barrier breaking during the College Football Playoffs Championship Game, according to Lucas Oil Stadium officials.

A FOX59 viewer shared photos of the shattered glass in section 634.









Photos shared by Keith Exley

The director of Lucas Oil, said incident happened in the 4th quarter when someone was celebrating a touchdown. That person has not been located.

There were no severe injuries, although someone was checked out at the hospital.

From Eric Neuberger, Lucas Oil Stadium director:

“I can confirm that a glass barrier was broken in section 634 during the 4th quarter of the National Championship game. According to reports at the scene, the person broke the glass celebrating a touchdown. After falling, the individual ran away and stadium staff were unable to locate them. There were no severe injuries as a result of the broken glass. Three individuals were evaluated by paramedics at the scene and one person was taken to the hospital for further evaluation of the injuries they sustained.”