EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will be working from her Evansville home for a few days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Lt. Governor posted to Twitter Monday that she tested positive and was experiencing mild symptoms.

In the post, Crouch said she “will continue to work for Hoosiers from home while following all of Indiana’s COVID guidelines.”

Crouch received two initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine in February of 2021, and has since gotten a booster shot, her office spokesman Ron Green told the Associated Press.