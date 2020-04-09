Love in the time of COVID-19: How one Indy couple rolled with the punches

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– While coronavirus has wreaked havoc on almost every industry, it’s really throwing a wrench into wedding season. Many couples have been forced to cancel or reschedule their plans.

But for one central Indiana couple, it was an exercise in rolling with the punches, and finding the laughter where you can.

For Corrie and Jim Alfrey, a good sense of humor has a watermark of their 12-year-strong relationship. One thing they couldn’t laugh off was the coronavirus and the impact it would have on their wedding.

“We put a lot of planning into it, which is why when we had to cancel it three weeks before our date, we decided we’re still getting married,” Corrie said.

Corrie and Jim had been planning their wedding for two and a half years. They had planned to host roughly 150 people at the Bitwell Event Center on April 1.

“That’s our date. We’ve been planning for it this long and looking forward to it,” Corrie said.

Coronavirus and the resulting statewide stay-at-home order forced them to cancel. But rather than call it quits, they approached the whole situation it with a good sense of humor.

When they lost not one, but two officiants, Jim realized he had a co-worker that was ordained and was free to do the job. When the 150 guests, many from out of state, couldn’t make it, Corrie and Jim realized they could bring the ceremony to them via FaceTime. When they could no longer use their venue, the couple decided that a park in Knightstown would have to do. Simply put, they just made it work.

“It’s not what we planned for, but we’re making the best of it, and it’s going to be our story,” Corrie said.

The couple admits there were some hiccups with the wedding but says it was still incredibly special. True to form, they approached the day with a sense of humor and even took “socially distant” photos complete with facemasks.

“It was just really special, and a lot of fun,” Jim said.

Corrie says she still gets emotional thinking about how the day should’ve gone, but finds some comfort knowing they weren’t the only couple that had wrenches thrown in their plans. And despite the changes they still got their special day.

“We have a unique story,” Corrie said.

The couple says they still plan on rescheduling a traditional ceremony, they just haven’t come up with a date yet. They add that their vendors have been more than accommodating,