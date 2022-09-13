Clouds have kept temperatures cool so far this week with highs in the 60s for the past two days. For those who prefer cooler weather this has been a nice preview of fall. For anyone who prefers warmer temperatures you’re in luck as well. Patchy dense fog will develop after 2am and visibility will be under five miles Wednesday morning. The day will start foggy and cool but sunshine will dissipate the fog by 10am as temperatures rise. Abundant sunshine through the day will send temperatures to near 80°. Skies will remain sunny each day this week and we’ll see a warm up as a result.

During an average year we have 19, 90° days and so far his year we’ve had 22 days with a high of at least 90° The last time we were that warm was August 29th and we’ll get close to that early next week. Our temperatures continue to warm daily and by next Monday, highs at 90° are very possible. So, if you don’t like the fall-feel, just wait. Summer isn’t done.

This has been a dry year so far as drought spread across the state this summer. Most crops are fairing well in spite of the dryness. We’ve only had an inch of rain over most of the state this month and our dry spell will continue. There is no major chance for measurable precipitation across central Indiana for the next seven days.

