Lost wallet recovered from nearly 9 tons of trash

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A man from Logansport is thanking his lucky stars after he threw away his wallet by mistake. The garbage company saved the day after looking through nearly nine tons of trash.

Robert Nolte pitched a pair of pants because they had paint all over them before he realized his wallet was in the pocket. His whole life was basically in there; credit cards, ID, insurance and $800 he had set aside to pay a bill later that day.

Robert’s wife suggested he call the trash company. They told him he could come search the landfill, but by the time he got there the wallet had been found.

“I was worried about paying my bills this month, losing my wallet and this guy was a hero and found my wallet,” Nolte said. “It was a great deed that what he did to find it and god bless him, is all I can say.

The garbagemen went through the trash with a pitchfork and were able to find the pants in just 45 minutes since they were not in a plastic bag.