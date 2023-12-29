INDIANAPOLIS—With the new year approaching, Indianapolis venues, museums and bars are gearing up for New Year’s Eve parties. At the Indiana Roof Ballroom, workers could be seen hustling across the dance floor finishing last minute touches for Circle City Athletics New Year’s Celebration.

”All you can eat, all you can drink, we have six bars around the area, a Tito’s specialty bar, and then we have two VIP specialty bars,” Paul Centanni, the CCA’s Director of Events. said.

If you’re looking to feel full this New Year’s Eve, the Ash & Elm Cider Company is putting on a New Year’s Eve brunch, and a cider pairing party.

”We are having a 12-bite dinner, each paired with one of our 12 ciders of the month,” Andrea Homoya, Founder/CEO of the Ash & Elm Cider Company, said.

If you’re going to Lucas Oil Stadium for the Colts/Raiders game, the Hangar Bar right next door will host a holiday party for patrons 21 and up.

”They have golf simulators, they’re going to have an all-inclusive food and beverage option for $100 a ticket. It starts at kickoff and goes ‘til the end of the game,” Clare Clark, Senior Communications Manager with Visit Indy said.

But if you’re looking for something more family-friendly, two time-honored traditions include the Children’s Museum’s “Countdown to Noon,” and the Indiana State Museum’s “Big Balloon Drop.”

”They’re going to have a live Grammy-nominated performer there, Zak Morgan, who’s a Children Museum musicianist,” Clark said.

For a romantic evening with glitz and glam, look no further than Newfields’ inaugural Midnights evening gala, with an “Under the Stars” theme.

”They still have the Lume in Indianapolis open for Van Gogh, and so there’s an add-on ticket option where you can have a three-course meal you know, kind of immersed in the Starry Night,” Clark said.

For a full list of New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day events, click here.