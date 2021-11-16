Longest partial Lunar Eclipse in 580 years happening Friday

INDIANAPOLIS – Also known as a “Beaver Moon”, the longest partial Lunar Eclipse in 580 years will happen early Friday morning beginning at 1:02 a.m. eastern and ending at 7:03 a.m. The total duration of the eclipse will be 6 hours and one minute.
The maximum eclipse with over 97% of the moon immersed will peak at 4:02 a.m. This is when the moon will enter the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow. It will be noticeable between 2:18 a.m. and 5:47 a.m. before becoming less noticeable.
Will the Lunar Eclipse be visible from Indiana?
Yes!
Will Holcomb Observatory be open to view this eclipse?
No.
Unlike a solar eclipse, you do not need any special glasses, you can just look at it with the naked eye, binoculars, or a small telescope.
Why is it the longest? Normally, we hear about super moons. This is considered a Micro Moon, meaning the moon will be at its furthest point from Earth known as apogee. According to the laws of orbital motion, the Moon will move slower in its orbit at apogee, thus taking a longer time to traverse through the Earth’s shadow.
This Moon could be called a few things: Micro, Blood, or Beaver. Micro, because the moon is near apogee. Blood, because of the reddish hue due to light filtering through all the sunrises and sunsets on the Earth as seen from an eclipsed Moon. Beaver, because it falls around the same time when hunters would set traps for beavers, capturing them for their fur ahead of the chilly winter season.