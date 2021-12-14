Long-term care facilities host virtual job fair ahead of holidays

There will be a virtual job fair Tuesday morning for long-term care communities.

The job fair is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. EST. Click here to register.

Long-term care providers American Senior Communities, CarDon & Associates, Gardant Management Solutions and TLC Management will be participating. They are looking to hire nurses, nursing assistants and culinary and janitorial staff.

There is a shortage of healthcare workers, and the long-term care industry is changing causing them to be in greater need.

The population in these facilities is expected to continue to grow as people live longer. That being said, the number of high-wage job opportunities is also expected to follow that growth.

Job salaries in the long-term care sector have grown about 20 percent in recent years because of the increased demand, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“As we know and we’ve heard stories of all the challenges that we’ve faced in the last year, we’re in need of workers everywhere. But especially in the long-term care industry, because we’re taking care of a very valuable asset and that is our senior citizens,” said Community Talent Relationship Manager from American Senior Communities Susan Ford.

Ford says hosting this event is very effective and efficient, especially this time of year.

“People are very busy. It’s the holidays. There’s a lot going on. There are concerns of COVID. And so, to offer something like this I think is an opportunity for people to window shop to see if they’re interested in changing a career,” said Ford.

Ford also says they are offering sign-on bonuses, competitive wages, and other perks and benefits.

“That’s something that allows us to remain competitive. And get the attention, because here in Indiana, and in Central Indiana, we have so many health care workers that have so many choices and so we want to be the employer of choice.”

The companies are also offering other incentives including paying for training programs, cell phones with data plans, up to 20 percent payment of rental housing costs and overall increased pay.