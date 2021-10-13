Logansport to remove two historic Eel River dams

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Logansport Municipal Utilities’ plans to remove two historic low-head dams on Eel River are moving forward after accepting Deichman Excavating’s bid to complete the work.

The project, estimated to cost $300,000, will remove the larger dam located on 10th Street and the 3-foot dam located a little way downstream. The 10th Street dam began construction in 1854 and was completed in 1857, and the smaller dam was constructed in 1835. As time progressed, neither dam are no longer in use.

The Eel River used to have 14 dams used for milling and power sources. Many of them were destroyed naturally, with the others being removed as time progressed.

LMU has begun the process of releasing water flow from the dam gates so that water may be rerouted and equipment can be brought in safely. Equipment for the demolition of the former electric generating plant will also be brought in to remove the coal conveyor that runs from the south of the river to the north. Local ecologist Jerry Sweeten and other environmental officials are collaborating with LMU for conservation efforts of wildlife and the land, according to a press release.

The removal is expected to begin on October 17 and be completed by December 1.