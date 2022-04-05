CASS COUNTY, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stole a jar being used to collect donations for a local cancer patient.

The theft happened at Lucky Dog Liquors in Galveston Friday. Using video surveillance from the store, employees and detectives were able to search for the man seen stealing the donation jar from the counter.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office identified Willaim Estep of Logansport as a suspect in the case. They arrested him and booked him into the Cass County Jail on a felony theft charge because of a previous unrelated theft charge.

The theft remains under investigation as of the time of this report. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the office at 574-753-7800.