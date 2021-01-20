Logansport house fire kills 1

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A 76-year-old man is dead and a 72-year-old woman is in the hospital after a fire at a Logansport home Tuesday night.

At around 9:35 p.m., police and firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of W. Market Street for a report of a fire.

Police arrived first and found a woman at the back of the house. They were able to get her out safely. She then told police her husband was still inside the home.

Firefighters found the husband upstairs. Medics took the man and his wife to a Logansport hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The female’s current condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.