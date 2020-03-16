Locations where students can get free meals while out of school amid coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Many central Indiana students are out of school and learning at home for the foreseeable future as officials try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Many students rely on school for breakfast and lunch, and as a result, they’re wondering where they’ll get their next meal.

That’s why several school districts are setting up locations to hand out breakfast and lunch.

Indianapolis Public Schools

IPS will hand out meals in seven school parking lots from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 3.

Here is a list of the locations.

George Washington High School: 2215 W. Washington St.

Arlington Woods School 99: 5801 30th St.

Brookside School 54: 3150 E. 10th St.

Carl Wilde School 79: 5002 W. 34th St.

Eleanor Skillen School 34: 1410 Wade St.

James Whitcomb Riley School 43: 150 W. 40th St.

Charles Warren Fairbanks School 105: 8620 Montery Road

Also, the IPS food bus, the Bus Stop Cafe, will offer meal service at the following apartment complexes Monday – Friday through April 3:

Blackburn Terrace: 3091 Baltimore Ave. 11–11: 30 a.m.

Laurelwood Apartments: 3340 Teakwood Drive 12: 30–1 p.m.

Meal service is open to all students age 18 and younger, including non-IPS students. Meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Students can pick up three weeks of food On Monday, March 16 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. from the parking lots of three HSE schools.

Fishers High School, 13000 Promise Road (CCA Entrance Awning, Door #19)

Hamilton Southeastern High School, 13910 E 126th St (CCA Entrance, Door #18)

Durbin Elementary School, 18000 E Durbin Rd, Noblesville (Main Entrance)

Families will not need to get out of the car—a drive-thru will be set up for easy access. The distributed food will include breakfast and lunch items.

Carmel Clay Schools

Students can get food packs containing breakfast items and five lunch meals to supplement food availability at home.

Pick up is on Wednesday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carmel High School, door #9 . Families must stay in their vehicles in the Carmel High School carpool line, and the supplemental food packs will be delivered directly to vehicles by staff.

MSD of Wayne Township

The school district will continue to provide breakfast and lunch to all school-age children. Bus drivers, child nutrition staff, aids, and paraprofessionals will deliver meals at over 1,000 bus stops between 10 a.m and noon. Specific times and locations can be found here.

Meals will also be available under the outside canopy at the following elementary schools between 10 a.m. and noon: Bridgeport Elementary, Chapel Glen Elementary, Chapelwood Elementary, Garden City Elementary, Maplewood Elementary, North Wayne Elementary, Rhoades Elementary, Stout Field Elementary, and Westlake Elementary.

Meal service will be available until Friday, March 21. Meals will not be served during ou regularly scheduled two-week Spring Break.

MSD of Warren Township

Students can get a free lunch at Warren Central High School, door 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.