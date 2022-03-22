INDIANAPOLIS — A local World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday at his Indianapolis church.

Ted Cecil flew in the Royal Air Force from 1939 to 1946 during WWII. After the war he came to the US, eventually moving to the Indy area.

Cecil became an American citizen in 1964. These days, he spends a lot of time at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, where he is also a member.

The church’s congregation threw a surprise party Sunday after its service in Cecil’s honor.

“I’m overwhelmed, I’m overwhelmed with this,” Cecil said. “It is amazing, I say ‘Why me? Why me?’ And I love it, but it makes me feel humble, that I can have all those praises and gratitude.”

Cecil said he hopes to see at least two more years so that he can see his younger sister reach a century as well.