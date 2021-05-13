Local universities work to address food insecurity in higher education

INDIANAPOLIS — Local universities are working to battle food insecurities in higher education.

Recent studies show 29 percent of 4 year students and 39 percent of 2 year college students are food insecure across the nation. Of those students, around 20 percent utilize a campus food pantry.

Thursday’s panel discussion addressed hunger in education and what community groups can do to help combat it. Leaders say sometimes it comes down to telling people about resources available to them.

A lot of times, unless you spend time researching, you’ll never know what you have access to,” Unai Miguel Andres, a GIS and data analyst at The Polis Center said. “Those of you at food pantries, if you see someone younger or shy, it might be useful to have a side conversation with them about where they can find other resources.”

To learn more about food insecurity impacting college students, visit the hope4college website.