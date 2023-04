INDIANAPOLIS — A 7th grader from Indianapolis will be traveling to the nation’s capital next month to participate in the most prestigious spelling competition in the US.

Gavin Sigua, a seventh-grade student at Sycamore School on Indy’s north side, is heading to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. next month.

Sigua joined FOX59/CBS4’s own Angela Ganote on Monday to sit on the red couch and share how preparations for the competition are going.