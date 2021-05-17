Local street closures from North Split project begin this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.––After the I-65/I-70 North Split interchange closed over the weekend, downtown drivers now need to be on the lookout for local streets closing down as part of the project.

Rainy weather caused a slight delay in the closure of Vermont Street between Davidson and Pine Streets, which was originally planned for Monday. INDOT officials now plan to close the short stretch of Vermont on Tuesday to make way for demolition of the interstate bridge over Vermont Street.

Going forward, rain is not expected to cause many more delays.

“There are some things we can’t do,” said INDOT spokesperson Mallory Duncan. “A lot of that is dirt work, you know we have to move dirt around to start building in different places. But a lot of the work that we’re doing, because it’s demolition work, we can do in the rain.”

“We’re breaking up concrete, we’re basically destroying a bunch of the infrastructure that’s out there and it’s not weather dependent,” Duncan continued. “Our equipment still works in the rain.”

The Vermont Street closure is expected to last until June 7.

“During this local closure, eastbound traffic on Vermont Street will be detoured to New York Street, and westbound traffic will be detoured to Michigan Street,” and INDOT news release stated. “Pedestrian traffic will be detoured to Davidson, Michigan and Pine streets.”

On Friday this week, INDOT is scheduled to close Central Avenue between 11th and 12th Streets. Like the Vermont Street closure, the Central Avenue closure will allow contractors to demolish the interstate bridge over Central Avenue. The closure is expected to last until June 3.

“During this local closure, northbound traffic will be detoured to College Avenue, and southbound traffic will be detoured to Alabama Street,” the INDOT statement said. “Pedestrian traffic will be detoured 12th and 11th streets.”

The Central Avenue closure will also affect several IndyGo routes, according to INDOT:

“The closure of Central Avenue will impact IndyGo bus routes 2, 4, 5 and 19. During the closure, inbound routes traveling to the Carson Transit Center will detour onto 16th Street, to southbound College Avenue, to westbound 10th Street, to Fort Wayne Avenue. Route 19 from the Carson Transit Center traveling outbound will detour from Fort Wayne Avenue to eastbound 10th Street, to northbound College Avenue, to westbound 16th Street back to Central Avenue.”

On Monday, several drivers said they were still making adjustments to their commutes while surrounded by orange barricades and barrels.

“It’s crazy,” said one driver. “It makes the drive a little bit longer and harder.”

“It’s going to be terrible, it totally changes my work commute,” said downtown commuter Brittney Lewis. “I live over in Bates-Hendricks, so I usually get on over toward that way. So now I have to come all the way through downtown just to get to work.”

Near the Vermont Street bridge, Bethany Johnston manages “Downtown Doggie.” She’s expecting frustration from some clients as they try to get their dogs to appointments in the coming days.

“Trying to rack my brain how they’ll have to come down Washington and go around the other way, and the train is already an issue,” Johnston said. “Hopefully people will figure it out and get here still. We made it through the pandemic, so hopefully construction will not stop us now.”

Duncan said detours for the North Split project are run through the Indianapolis Department of Public Works systems, so existing DPW roadwork is being factored into INDOT detours.

Project information can be found at NorthSplit.com and local detour maps can be found here.

Drivers can also get information by texting text “NORTHSPLIT” to 468311. Follow the North Split project’s progress on social media at: