Local school Superintendents call on state to address ‘unreasonable’ ILEARN testing

INDIANAPOLIS – Schools are having to deal with a lot these days. From COVID-19 guideline changes and virtual learning, to now preparing to face statewide testing.

In a letter sent to the Indiana Department of Education this week, Superintendents in Central Indiana are calling on the state to address ILEARN and how they believe the plan that’s in place is “unrealistic and unreasonable.”

ILEARN is supposed to measure student achievement and growth, but educators think it’s not the year for it.

“It seems absurd to me that we’re going to look at any year-over-year things since we didn’t do it last year,” said Dr. Scott Robison, the Superintendent of Zionsville Community Schools.

Robison is just one of the eight Superintendents who signed the letter, which can be read in full at the bottom of this story.

Dr. Mike Beresford, Superintendent Carmel Clay Schools

Dr. Derek Arrowood, Superintendent Hamilton Heights Schools

Dr. Allen Bourff, Superintendent Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Dr. Beth Niedermeyer, Superintendent Noblesville Schools

Ms. Mary Roberson, Superintendent Sheridan Schools

Dr. Ryan Glaze, Superintendent Tipton Community Schools

Mr. Chris Baldwin, Interim Superintendent Westfield Washington Schools

Dr. Scott Robison, Superintendent Zionsville Community Schools

The letter begins stating that, “Our school districts, like others throughout the state, are working hard to best plan for this year’s ILEARN testing requirements. The current testing plan would divert much needed time, attention and resources away from critical student learning needs.”

“There are a number of logistical elements that collide during this time,” said Robison.

The letter was sent to the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) this week because ILEARN requirements remain unchanged. It says, planning for ILEARN is a daunting task and lists the many reasons why.

“We have a number of families that have chosen to be remote for very legitimate reasons,” Robison added.

Robison and his colleagues believe that this would place a burden on virtual families. The letter points point that virtual families might not come in for ILEARN, which would jeopardize the schools ability to meet federal requirements for participation.

Due to staffing shortages, they say, they’ll be unable to administer ILEARN. The letter states, “We are experiencing high absenteeism rates among licensed staff due to COVID and ILEARN administration greatly increases the number of staff needed.”

The test was waived last year, due to the pandemic.

“Which certainly everyone appreciated,” Robison explained, “And it was even more logistically impossible last year. This year it’s just going to gut the entire spring.”

“I fully support their requests that some alterations be done to the testing,” said Terry Mason, former Dean of the School of Education for Indiana University.

He says for ILEARN to be successful, the results of the test would need to useful.

“Well, given the fact that there have been so many variations in what students have been doing this year, whether it’s online or hybrid or whatever,” said Mason, “You’d have a difficult time drawing any type of conclusions about the curriculum.”

We reached out to the IDOE in response. On January 29th, the department sent a letter to schools regarding clarifications for the upcoming tests.

It stated in part, “IDOE recognizes and appreciates the complexities and concerns with onsite testing during COVID-19. Spring 2021 assessment data is critical to identifying and analyzing student learning gaps to remediate the learning needs of all students. IDOE is committed to identifying and closing the learning gaps as a result of challenges from COVID-19.”

The IDOE says if a student cannot participate in the assessment for health reasons, then the school can document the information and report it back to the department.

“Above all, our focus will be on how to improve outcomes for our students,” said Holly Lawson, the Deputy Director of Communications for IDOE.

Mason added, “The teachers have been so burdened this year just trying to do what they do – to provide a quality educational experience for their students that I just don’t see that there’s a real purpose.”

IDOE says it’s working with the legislature to hold schools harmless for the results.