Local roads to close for bridge demolition as part of North Split Project

MARION COUNTY, Ind. – Short-term city street closures begin next week for a bridge demolition part of the North Split reconstruction project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Thursday that the closures are happening in addition to the 18-month full closure of the North Split interchange starting this weekend.

INDOT said on or after Monday, May 17, Vermont Street between Davidson and Pine streets will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic while the bridges over Vermont Street are demolished.

The bridge demolition work is estimated to be completed on or after June 7. During this local closure, eastbound traffic on Vermont Street will be detoured to New York Street, and westbound traffic will be detoured to Michigan Street. Pedestrian traffic will be detoured to Davidson, Michigan and Pine streets.

INDOT said beginning on or after Friday, May 21, Central Avenue between 11th and 12th Streets will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic while the bridge over Central Avenue is demolished.

The demolition work is estimated to be completed on or after June 3. During this local closure, northbound traffic will be detoured to College Avenue, and southbound traffic will be detoured to Alabama Street. Pedestrian traffic will be detoured to 12th, Alabama and 11th streets.

IndyGo bus routes 2, 4, 5 and 19 will be impacted by the closure of Central Avenue.

During the closure, inbound routes traveling to the Carson Transit Center will detour onto 16th Street, to southbound College Avenue, to westbound 10th Street, to Fort Wayne Avenue. Route 19 from the Carson Transit Center traveling outbound will detour from Fort Wayne Avenue to eastbound 10th Street, to northbound College Avenue, to westbound 16th Street back to Central Avenue. Please see “Central Avenue Bridge Closure” map graphic for details.

Project information can be found at NorthSplit.com and local detour maps can be found at NorthSplit.com/maps/local-streets.

