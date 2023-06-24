INDIANAPOLIS – Local restaurant Mimi Blue to close the Fashion Mall location after more than 5 years of serving, according to a press release sent from the establishment.

In a statement representatives for Mimi Blue said:

“To our valued staff, loyal guests and friends, it is with great sadness that we announce the closure of our Mimi Blue Restaurant location at The Fashion Mall at Keystone. We want to thank all of our incredible staff members and the guests who have supported us at this location for more than five years. As you’ve heard from restaurants everywhere, the industry has faced many challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased occupancy, operating costs and increased competition in the marketplace has affected the Fashion Mall location’s ability to remain financially viable. Our valued staff are like family to us and were given financial severance. It’s been an extremely difficult decision to close but we are choosing to focus on our Downtown location. We will continue to provide each customer with a memorable experience.“ Mimi Blue will continue to stay open at the 870 Massachusetts Avenue location, in the downtown Indianapolis area.

To learn more about the restaurant download the Mimi Blue App or visit their website here.