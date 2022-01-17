Local rabbi and experts talk security measures for houses of worship

INDIANAPOLIS — Over the weekend four people were held hostage inside a Colleyville, TX synagogue for 11 hours.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, one of the people held hostage inside of Congregation Beth Israel, credited security training in the past as part of the reason he and three others escpaped their captor.

”We are just very grateful the situation was resolved,” said Brett Krichiver, the Senior Rabbi at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation.

Krichiver said the attack on the synagogue isn’t just an attack on the Jewish community, but an attack on all places of worship.

“This is an act specifically targeting a house of worship, that means the Jewish community should feel like a target but also all houses of worship should feel like they are targets as well,” said Krichiver. “We have to stand together.”

He also said this is a reminder to always be prepared.

“We do our best to train for every possibility, God forbid we ever have to use that training,” Krichiver said.

From bomb threats to active shooters, they have plans for everything, along with security measures in place.

”Our building is locked and you need to be buzzed into the building, so we can see who comes into the building from any place, at any time,” Krichiver said.

Those locked doors make congregants safer, but also make it harder to be welcoming to everyone.

”Once we have to put up barriers and have security guards and lock our doors, it just becomes that much more challenging to see it as a safe place of worship and a sanctuary,” Krichiver said.

But Krichiver and other local security experts know its absolutely necessary.

”Having a plan and practicing that plan is huge,” said Kathy Guider, the VP of Operations at Veracity IIR. Veracity IIR is a local firm that offers security training and assessments to churches and businesses.

”From doors, locks, windows, security systems, surveillance systems, what’s on your roof even,” she said.

Guider said every house of worship, no matter the size, needs to have a plan tailored to its building and congregation.

”Everybody needs to be aware of the plan, once a church makes a plan they need to share the plan with local law enforcement, with the fire and EMS,” said Guider.

IMPD also offers similar services to Indy area organizations. Lt. Allen Tuttle from the Neighborhood Impact Unit said having a plan is essential.

”Any place you have a large gathering of people, it is just a target-rich environment for someone who wants to come in and do harm,” Tuttle said.

Tuttle said IMPD offers these services for free and wants to make sure anyone and everyone is prepared for a threatening situation in a church or business.

”If you don’t have a security plan in place, we can help you start one,” he said. “We can give you directions, we can help with planning it, developing it and at least get you pointed in the right direction to make you a safer congregation.”

Krichiver said they must be ready for the possibility of terror but not let that fear tear down their community.

”We have to believe that love will win,” he said.

The hostage taker in Colleyville, TX, was identified Sunday as 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram. An FBI spokesperson said Akram was killed in a “shooting incident” during the end of the standoff. The FBI is investigating.