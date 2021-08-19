Local organization providing relief for Haiti earthquake recovery efforts

A woman stands near her destroyed home as a result of the earthquake on August 16, 2021 near the city of Camp Perrin, Haiti. – The massive quake killed more than 1,400 people across Haiti, according to a preliminary official toll reported on August 16, 2021. Tragedy has cast a long pall over life in Haiti’s southwest corner, which suffered a humanitarian crisis in October 2016 when Hurricane Matthew caused catastrophic damage, leveling an estimated 200,000 homes and killing hundreds. (Photo by Reginald LOUISSAINT JR / AFP) (Photo by REGINALD LOUISSAINT JR/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS- Search and rescue crews continue to dig through debris in southwestern Haiti, as the nation gets hit with aftershocks.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country, August 14.

Haitian officials have confirmed more than 2,000 people are dead, and the death toll could grow as recovery efforts get underway.

Hospitals across the region are running low on supplies, but foreign aid has started arriving.

The Haitian Association of Indiana (HAI) is currently working with other local groups to send aid.

“It’s one thing to get the supplies, but it’s another thing to get them to Haiti and make sure they get to the right places to people in need, so that’s what we’re doing now as part of the planning as part of the organization,” said Moise Dugé, HAI’s executive director.

HAI says they plan to announce ways for other Hoosiers to help soon; meanwhile, another local organization, Joy for Haiti, is planning to leave next Tuesday, August 24th to assist the Caribbean nation.

The organization takes care of children who have often aged out of orphanages.

Next week, Joy for Haiti be partnering with another group for a food sharing program and bring any supplies they can.

“Anytime a disaster strikes Haiti it affects the whole country so even though the earthquake was in the southern part, everyone in the country suffers,” explained Kodi Vicari, the founder of the Fishers-based non-profit.

The non-profit will be in Haiti for 2 weeks, and then take another trip in October.

For more information on the efforts of the Haitian Association of Indiana, visit here; for Joy for Haiti, here.