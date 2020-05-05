Local market enforces social distancing rules following complaint

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Businesses are opening up and they’re having to enforce new rules that align with social distancing. As they work through this new normal, some store owners are starting to receive calls from the state that a complaint has been filed.

“It does make you go through a thought process,” said Randy Franklin. “Am I doing the right thing?”

For 70 years, Franklin and his family have owned the Belleville Farm Market off of U.S. 40. A sign now sits at the entrance of the store that limits the number of customers and details their safety plan, something Franklin never imagined would be the case.

“People wearing masks, but I don’t want to infringe on people’s choices also at the same time, but I do make sure they know this is our rules,” Franklin said.

It’s busy season at their market and Franklin says his family is doing what they can to keep customers safe.

“The first time I stopped and read the sign and I felt comfortable,” said Connie Bartee, a customer of the market. “They wanted me to count the number of people inside and they were very careful about money, even.”

On Monday, he received a call that someone who visited, believes they need to do more. Franklin explained that the State Board of Health called and stated that the market wasn’t doing the social distancing the way it should be.

“And they just asked us what we were doing to combat that,” said Franklin.

They added this sign ⬇️ detailing their efforts at the entrance, added hand sanitizer + more. Yet, they recieved a call from the state that a complaint had been filed. pic.twitter.com/g71AshtOoY — Melissa Crash (@MelissaCrash) May 5, 2020

The state reported on April 30, that there are more than 1,200 complaints being investigated, like this one. So far, 115 verbal warnings have been given. No cease and desist letters have been sent.

“There is a series of things they need to do,” said Joe Heerens, general counsel to the governor.

Heerens stated in Monday’s daily briefing that businesses have to adopt a plan before May 11 to implement measures and institute safeguards for employees and customers.

“Instituting an employee health screening process, employing hand cleaning and disinfecting, providing hand sanitizer and other disinfectants as well as complying with social distancing requirements and separation measures, and wearing face coverings and using barriers when possible,” he said.

This plan needs to be posted and made available to the public, but it is also supposed to be provided to the employees, in which Franklin is already taking part.

If you feel still feel uncomfortable at a business, you can file a formal or informal complaint through IOSHA online.

For Franklin, he wants his customers to know he’s doing his best.

“Everybody is doing their best you know, and small business is definitely the backbone,” said Franklin. “Once we make it through this, I think everybody is going to be stronger.”