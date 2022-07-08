INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for his involvement in the 2020 death of an 8-year-old girl, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

31-year-old Derrick Dale was found guilty of multiple counts of battery after a 3-day trial in June. His 35-year sentence is based on charges of aggravated battery resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in a death, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old.

The charges stem from when the prosecutor’s office said Dale’s daughter was in a state of cardiac arrest when first responders were called to their Cumberland, Indiana home in the 11000 block of Kirkwood Drive on April 6, 2020. She died at the hospital.

Investigators later found that the girl was choked and beaten with objects like jumper cables in the weeks before her death. FOX59 also reported in 2020 that a probable cause affidavit showed the girl was found in the bathtub and that Dale told police he thought the girl tried to drown herself, but no water was found in her lungs during an autopsy.

The child’s mother, Kimberly Grosklos, was sentenced in June to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death for her involvement in the child’s death.

The child’s autopsy showed her cause of death was “mixed modality trauma, including but not limited to multiple blunt force trauma injuries”. Additionally, the prosecutor’s office said that all the injuries were non-accidental trauma, which is child abuse.

“While this resolution brings justice for the victim, we understand that her siblings need our continued focus and support, as they navigate this tragic adversity at such young ages,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears recently said.

Court documents show that Dale has already served 699 days of his 35-year sentence and that 264 days have been added for good time and 123 for pre-trial home detention. Records also indicate that Dale does wish to appeal the sentencing.