HAMILTON COUNTY — Did you know that according to the American Temperament Test Society, Pit Bulls pass their temperament test 87 percent of the time? This means that they rank the 4th best of 122 breeds tested, meaning they are one of the most affectionate and least aggressive breeds of dog.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County has been dedicating the whole month of March every year to Pit Bull Education. “I think there is still a stigma around the breed,” said HSHC’s Director of Training and Communications, Megan Davis. “We’ve come a long way in the past five years but I still think the stigma is still very prevalent.”

About 50 percent of the dogs that Hamilton Co. receives each year are Pit Bulls or bully breed, or special breeds and 60 percent of those dogs are Pit Bulls or Pit Bull mixes. The continuing misconception that Pit Bulls are “aggressive”, “fighting dogs”, and “shouldn’t be around people”, are some of the reasons why many local shelters, and shelters all across the country contain mostly Pit Bulls.

“We are just trying to spread the truth about the breed itself and that they’re not as ‘awful’ as so many people think they are. They’re big cuddly teddy bears in many cases,” said Megan.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County provides many resources for Pit Bull education during March such as fun facts about the breed through their social media and detailed information about the breed on their website.

Through the whole month of March, Pit Bull adoptions are only $20. Pit Bull merchandise is also available at HSHC to support this misunderstood breed.