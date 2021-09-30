Local healthcare facilities helping vulnerable Hoosiers receive critical funding

INDIANAPOLIS — More than two dozen facilities across Indiana received federal money to revamp healthcare facilities that serve the most vulnerable Hoosiers. The pandemic made caring for patients in all hospitals more challenging, but especially for these clinics.

The Raphael Health Center on the near north side doesn’t care if you have insurance, they will help. This center just received more than $550,000 from the American Rescue Plan‘s latest funding package for construction and technology updates.

This money comes after the Raphael Health Center received $1.5 million from ARPA to add to their team.

“We’re adding a dentist, we’re adding a dental assistant,” Sherry Gray, Raphael Health Center‘s CEO, said. “We’re going to buy some hours to try to get some infectious disease doctor time which we don’t have.”

The Raphael Health Center appreciates any extra money, especially amid the pandemic. For those they serve, patient care goes beyond diagnosing and treatment.

“So, do you have transportation, are you homeless or are you couch surfing, so you don’t have a regular place of care,” Gray explained.

Eugene Lange owns Mother Q’s Bar-b-que & Hot Dogs right across the street, and he’s happy to hear Raphael’s good news.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing,” Lange said. “Even I go there too.”

Lange understands how important neighborhood services are to communities.

“I picked this spot to make sure our community has something to eat,” Lange said of his business.

Lange is happy to know his neighbors on 34th Street will have improved access to health care.

“They be really busy, and I be seeing people come out really happy,” Lange said.

You can read which organizations received ARPA funding at this link, bphc.hrsa.gov.